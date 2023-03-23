Cristiano Ronaldo set to become most-capped men's player in history as Portugal star eyes ANOTHER international record

Cristiano Ronaldo will become the most-capped men's player in history if he features in Portugal's opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein.

Ronaldo has 196 caps for Portugal

Level with Bader Al-Mutawa

No plans to stop after setting a new record

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese talisman currently stands level with Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa on 196 international caps, with his last appearance for his country coming from the bench against Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals. Despite the fact the 38-year-old is now playing in the Saudi Pro League at club level, he has been called up by new Portugal boss Roberto Martinez for the start of their latest European Championship qualifying campaign. Former Manchester United star Ronaldo has been in impressive form for Al Nassr, scoring nine goals in 10 appearances, and he plans to continue playing for his national team as long as possible - with the striker set to make more history this week.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Records are my motivation," Ronaldo told reporters on Wednesday. "I want to become the most-capped player in history. That would make me proud. But it doesn't stop there. I still want to be called up very often."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo also holds the record for most international goals (118) scored in men's football and will look to further add to his tally after being assured by Martinez that he will continue to play an important role in the Portugal squad.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in five appearances at the European Championship finals - both leading totals in the history of the men's game.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is in line to start against Liechtenstein in Portugal's first 2024 European Championship qualifier on Thursday before facing Luxembourg three days later.