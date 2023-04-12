Cristiano Ronaldo & Jose Mourinho back together! Al-Nassr table STAGGERING €100m contract offer for Roma boss

Al-Nassr have reportedly offered Jose Mourinho a contract worth €100 million as they seek to reunite the Roma boss with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mourinho has a contract with Roma until 2024

Portuguese received offer to join Al-Nassr

Saudi outfit eyeing a sensational Mourinho-Ronaldo reunion

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese manager has a contract with Roma until 2024 but could potentially leave the Serie A outfit much earlier if he fails to resist the temptation of working with Ronaldo once again, having previously spent time together at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Mourinho has been offered €100m for two seasons to manage the Saudi Pro League outfit, which would make him the highest-paid manager in the world.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Al-Nassr might have to wait until the summer to get Mourinho on board as the manager finds himself occupied with the dual challenge of winning the Europa League and guiding Roma to a top-four finish in Serie A.

Although the 60-year-old has mentioned before that he remains fully committed to the Giallorossi, he has apparently asked to meet with the club owners to get a clearer picture of his future and also recently stated "contracts sometimes are not the most important thing" when pressed on links with a return Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Moreover, reports in Saudi Arabia state that things have taken a bitter turn between Ronaldo and coach Rudi Garcia, as the forward is unhappy with the team's tactical approach and the recent draw with Al-Fayha further worsened the situation.

It is believed Garcia is already on borrowed time and failure to win the next match could see him face the axe.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Stats Perform

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Garcia will rally his Al-Nassr troops against arch-rivals Al-Hilal on Tuesday in the Saudi Pro League, while Mourinho will be busy setting his team up for a Europa League quarter-final tie against Feyenoord on Thursday away from home.