WATCH: Nightmare for Cristiano Ronaldo! Portugal star makes bizarre defensive error to allow South Korea to equalise
- Son whipped a corner in from the left
- Ronaldo turned his back at the front post
- Kim Young-Gwon on hand to poke home.
WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese talisman lost the flight of the ball at the front post from a Son corner with the ball then dropping to the South Korean centre-back who made no mistake in turning it past Diogo Costa.
Kim Young-Gwon gets the equaliser! 😱— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022
Game on...
📺 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds and get more on the @BBCSport app 📲 #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball
THERE'S THE EQUALIZER 🇰🇷— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022
South Korea keeps its knockout stage hopes alive! pic.twitter.com/fs13oFNWVM
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While featuring in every minute of Portugal's World Cup campaign, Ronaldo hasn't provided many moments of inspiration. He's only scored once so far, that was the first goal against Ghana in Portugal's opening-game win.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Going into the break level with South Korea, Ronaldo will be wanting to make amends for his error. An unlikely second-place finish would see Portugal take on Brazil in the round of 16, but they'd have to lose against Korea for that scenario to come to fruition.
