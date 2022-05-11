Being the richest footballer in the world, it is quite natural that Cristiano Ronaldo owns a fleet of luxury cars, an integral part of his lavish lifestyle.

Despite taking a slight pay cut while moving from Juventus to Manchester United in 2021, Ronaldo earns a hefty salary of £385,000 a week. His net worth is around $500 million (Football contracts, endorsement deals and business investments)

Ronaldo is a proud owner of more than 20 luxurious cars, more than his rival Lionel Messi's collection.

Getty Images

Let's find out which cars the superstar footballer drives.

Bugatti Chiron, Bugtatti Veyron & Bugatti Centodieci | $13.12 Million

Three of the most expensive cars in Ronaldo’s garage are undoubtedly the Bugatti trio - Bugatti Centodieci, Bugatti Chiron and Bugatti Veyron. The Bugatti Centodieci is the most expensive one which cost Ronaldo $9.9m followed by the Chiron which is priced at $2.15m and then Veyron which is valued at $1.7m.

McLaren Senna | $1 Million

Ronaldo also owns this million-dollar car named after legendary Formula One driver Ayrton Senna.

Rolls-Royce Phantom & Rolls-Royce Cullinan | $1.3 Million

One of the classiest cars in the world, Ronaldo owns two Rolls-Royce cars, A Rolls-Royce Phantom worth $400,000 and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth $900,000.

Article continues below

Ferrari trio | $995,000

Even though Ronaldo lost the bidding war against his rival Lionel Messi for the Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, the Portuguese owns three other Ferrari models whose combined net worth is close to million dollars. He owns a Ferrari 599 GTO ($385,000), a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano ($310,000) and a Ferrari F430 ($300,000).

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 | $318,000

One of the most expensive cars in Ronaldo's garage is the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 which is priced at $318,000.

Bentley duo | $531,601

Ronaldo owns two Bentley cars namely Bentley Continental GT worth $220,000. In 2021, he bought a Bentley Flying Spur for $313,601.

Aston Martin DB9 | $200,000

This British beauty finds her place in Cristiano Ronaldo's garage which he bought for $200,000.

Maserati GranCabrio | $140,000

The Portuguese bought this car in 2011 while he was playing for Real Madrid in Spain.

BMW M6 | $109,400

Ronaldo owns just one BMW M6 model which is worth 109,400.

Mercedes | $249,400

Being a connoisseur of cars, it is quite natural that Ronaldo owns a Mercedes car. In fact, he owns three of them. A Mercedes G-Class ($130,900), Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI ($70,650) and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sports Coupe worth $47,850.

Porsche trio | $337,400

The 37-year-old star is an owner of three Porsche cars, a Porsche Cayenne which costs approximately $77,500, a Porsche 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet which is worth $129,900 and a Porsche Cayenne Turbo which costs around $130,000.

Getty Images

Audi duo | $172,300

Audi has been a long-time partner of Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid and thus as a part of the deal, Ronaldo owns two Audi cars Audi Q7 and Audi RS6 which are priced at approximately $55,800 and $116,500 respectively.

Also Read:

Lionel Messi's car collection