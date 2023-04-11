'I don't feel satisfied' - Cristiano Ronaldo & Co criticised by Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia after damaging draw with Al-Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates were criticised by Rudi Garcia following a 0-0 draw with Al-Feiha.

Al-Nassr slump to costly draw

Ronaldo stormed off at full-time

Manager unhappy with team performance

WHAT HAPPENED? A goalless stalemate against Al-Feiha has seen Al-Nassr fall further away from the top of the Saudi Pro League, which was epitomised by Ronaldo leaving the pitch unhappy at the final whistle after a war of words with an opposition player, and manager Garcia expressed his dissatisfaction with his team's performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Saudi Sports Company (SSC) after the game, the Al-Nassr head coach didn't hold back his feelings, stating: "The result is definitely bad, and we are not happy."

He added, taking aim at his players: "I don’t feel satisfied with the players' performance. I asked them to play at the same level as the last game [a 5-0 win over Al-Adalah], but this didn’t happen.

"There are seven games left, we will try to recover, and we realize that it’s not easy after we lost two points, but everything is possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 38-year-old Ronaldo headed straight down the tunnel at full-time after he had finished arguing with Al Feiha's Ali Al-Zaqaan, expressing his frustration after a disappointing performance that had seen him struggle to leave his mark.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Stats Perform

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO & AL-NASSR? Having lost to title rivals Al-Ittihad last month and now drawing to Al-Feiha, winning the Saudi Pro League will prove increasingly challenging for Al-Nassr, who are three points adrift in second. Ronaldo will hope to inspire them back to winning ways against Al-Hilal on April 18.