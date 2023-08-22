Cristiano Ronaldo hailed for transmitting 'contagious energy' at Al-Nassr as Luis Castro insists Portugal superstar 'can go to his own limits'

Soham Mukherjee
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Cristiano RonaldoAl NassrPro LeagueLuís Castro

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed by Luis Castro for transmitting "contagious energy" at Al-Nassr and pushing to reach "his own limits".

  • Ronaldo praised by coach Luis Castro
  • Has six goals in seven games
  • Lauded him for being an exemplary professional

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar is known for his fitness regime, which has helped him remain on top of the game even at 38 years of age. He has scored six goals in seven games for Al-Nassr at the start of the new season, helping them to the Arab Champions Cup trophy with a 2-1 victory over Al-Hilal to land his first piece of silverware since he moved to the Middle East from Europe.

Al-Nassr manager Castro has been impressed with Ronaldo's professionalism and hailed him for pushing his limits on the field and inspiring his team-mates to do the same.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's hard to say something about him that the world doesn't know. He has a lot of focus on everyday football. He transmits a contagious energy to the game and to his teammates. The day-to-day training, recovery, is fantastic," he said while speaking on the Canal GOAT YouTube channel.

"He is a captain for what he does every second of his day. Food, rest, hours of sleep, it's total control of his body. On the field, he is that player. He can go to his own limits."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo picked up an injury in the final of the Arab Champions Cup that forced him to sit out their opening Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Ettifaq. He returned to action against Al-Taawoun but had little impact on the game as the Knights of Najd succumbed to their second straight defeat in four days.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al NassrGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will shift his focus to continental commitments and look to put Al-Nassr back on the winning track when they face Shabab Al-Ahli in an AFC Champions League play-off fixture on Tuesday evening.

