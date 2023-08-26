'Fitter and hungrier than ever' - Piers Morgan aims dig at 'genius' Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag after Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is "fitter and hungrier than ever" claims Piers Morgan, blasting Erik ten Hag over the forward's Manchester United exit.

Forward hits three in 5-0 win

Striker released by Man Utd last year

Red Devils struggling for goals

WHAT'S HAPPENED? The Portuguese netted three of Al Nassr's five goals in their Saudi Pro League clash with Al Fateh, with ex-Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane also bagging a brace in a 5-0 rout.

His fortunes paint a sharp contrast to former club United, who have just one goal from their first two Premier League games of the new season, with outspoken media personality Morgan mocking manager Ten Hag for his call to dismiss the attacker midway through last term.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As ⁦[Cristiano Ronaldo]⁩ scores three goals and provides a brilliant assist for Mane, whilst looking fitter and hungrier than ever, a reminder that Erik ‘I’m a genius, just ask me’ Ten Hag deemed him surplus to requirements for a Manchester United team which can’t hit a barn door," the former News of the World editor wrote on X.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Morgan's jibe will not sway opinion on Ten Hag's decision, United are nevertheless struggling to find goals at the start of the current campaign, and drew a blank in their loss to Tottenham last time out.

The arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta is anticipated to help deliver the goods up front, but with the Denmark international currently nursing an injury, it remains to be seen who will step up in his absence.

WHAT'S NEXT? Ronaldo will look to add to his tally for the campaign when Al Nassr next face Al Shabab, while Ten Hag will hope for more goals from United when they meet Nottingham Forest this weekend.