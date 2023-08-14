Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to wipe sweat on the face of an Al-Hilal player during Al-Nassr's victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup final.

Ronaldo appears to wipe sweat on opponent

Al-Nassr won Arab Club Champions Cup

Ronaldo scored brace to win first Al-Nassr trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo became embroiled in a strange confrontation with Al-Hilal's Ali Albulayhi while waiting for a set piece to be taken. After being shoved by the defender, Ronaldo appeared to rub his hand on his back under his shirt for a good few seconds before wiping it on Albulayhi's face.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo scored twice as Al-Nassr triumphed 2-1 after extra-time to win the Arab Club Champions Cup. However, despite the star winning his first trophy in Saudi Arabia, it was his cruel prank that caught the attention of fans and viewers.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Now that the former Manchester United star has got his first trophy for Al-Nassr in the bag, he'll look to inspire his side to league glory. Al-Nassr kick off their Saudi Pro League campaign on Monday against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq, although Ronaldo is an injury doubt.