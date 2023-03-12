Romelu Lukaku may yet have a future at Chelsea, says Glen Johnson, with it “in everybody’s best interests” for a £98m ($118m) transfer to work out.

Striker returned to London in 2021

Allowed to head back to Italy

Blues still need a proven No.9

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues smashed their transfer record when bringing the familiar face back to Stamford Bridge from Serie A giants Inter in the summer of 2021. Said deal did not work out, with Lukaku registering 15 goals through 44 appearances before he was allowed to head back to San Siro on loan. The Belgium international has found the going tough again in Italy, with there no guarantee that Inter will look to keep him, and it may be that the proven frontman is forced back to west London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Chelsea defender Johnson has told Betfred when asked if a man with over 100 Premier League goals to his name could still have a part to play for the Blues: “It’ll all depend on what the manager sees in pre-season and what he sees from Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan from now until the end of the season. If he comes back and plays like he did before, then he will be going straight back out the door to somewhere else. However, if he comes back with the bit between his teeth and he really wants to work hard, knuckle down and show everybody that he wants to be there, then he could still have a future at Chelsea. He’s already cost Chelsea a fortune, so it’s in everybody’s best interests for Romelu to work out at Chelsea. If he comes back with the bit between his teeth, then I believe Chelsea would love to give him a chance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku is still tied to a contract at Chelsea through to 2026 and would not come cheap in any permanent transfer despite his recent struggles for consistency.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are still crying out for a reliable No.9 to lead the line for them, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to fill that void in 2022-23, and there has been talk of the Blues being in the market for the likes of Victor Osimhen and Christopher Nkunku this summer.