Conte: Kane has to play even if he only has one leg

Antonio Conte has joked he would need Harry Kane to play even if he had only one leg as the Tottenham forward is expected to feature against Burnley despite injury issues.

Kane suffered a knock to his back during Saturday's 3-2 win at Manchester City, a match that saw the forward score twice and set up the other in a dominant display.

Despite that injury, Kane is expected to feature against Burnley on Wednesday as Spurs don't have another forward that could step into his spot.

What was said?

"He had a hit in his back but he has to play!" the Italian said. "If he has one leg he has to play.

"Harry knows very well the importance he has on the squad for his personality, for his experience, but he is good.

"I am joking, I don't force a player if he is injured to play. I only say to tell you the importance of the player. He is good, he is ready."

The big picture

Kane, who attempted to leave the club this summer, has seen a recent uptick in form under Antonio Conte after struggling in the opening months of the Premier League season. He has scored 17 goals in 34 matches.

