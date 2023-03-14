'People have slow starts' - Colorado Rapids not in panic mode despite going winless through three MLS matches, says Sam Nicholson

Colorado Rapids slumped to their second loss in three games over the weekend, but forward Sam Nicholson isn't worried.

Rapids still winless

No goals scored so far

Nicholson says they're playing "good football"

WHAT HAPPENED? Colorado's 1-0 loss against San Jose on Saturday was their second in three games since the start of the season, having already lost 4-0 to the Seattle Sounders in the season opener. Nicholson, however, insisted it wasn't time to panic.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We're playing some good football,” Nicholson said after the clash with San Jose. “You see this quite a lot, not just in this league, but in many leagues. People have slow starts and it's just we're just waiting for something to click. We're definitely building something good here.

“You can tell whether we’re playing football or just having that final cutting edge. And I think that's on all of us, to be honest, and especially the forward players, I think we probably just need to be a bit more direct and play with a bit more risk in the final third, which we do have this sort of freedom to do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coach Robin Fraser will be hoping to see some better play from his men, with the hope of bouncing back and doing better than they managed last season, when they finished 10th in the Western Conference and missed the playoffs. Their main concern will be to improve in the final third as the club have yet to score their first goal of the season.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR COLORADO? This weekend, Fraser's men host Minnesota United who have gone unbeaten in their two games so far.

