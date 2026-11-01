'People still don't realise how good he is' - Cole Palmer hails Chelsea unsung hero after Man Utd masterclass

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Cole Palmer has singled out Romeo Lavia for special praise following Chelsea's impressive Premier League victory over Manchester United. The England international believes his midfield team-mate is currently one of the most underrated players in the country after overcoming a string of frustrating injury problems.

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Chelsea secure crucial victory against United

Chelsea secured a vital 2-0 victory over United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Morgan Rogers opened the scoring before Palmer converted from the penalty spot to seal the win. The result was further compounded for the visitors when VAR intervened to reduce them to 10 men.

Lisandro Martinez received his marching orders after striking Wesley Fofana with his forearm. The victory lifts Chelsea into fourth place in the Premier League table. They now sit on 16 points after nine matches, leaving them five points adrift of current leaders Manchester City.

Palmer heaps praise on midfield team-mate

The standout storyline from the victory was the dominant midfield performance of Lavia. Operating alongside Moises Caicedo, the 22-year-old completely controlled the centre of the pitch. Following the final whistle, Palmer was quick to highlight his team-mate's immense contribution. He insisted that the Belgian is currently one of the most underrated talents in the top flight.

"Today was one of the best games I’ve seen him play," Palmer told BBC Sport. "I’ve said all along he’s one of my favourite midfielders, people still don’t realise how good he is. Today I thought he was the best player on the pitch."

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Alonso highlights impressive recent midfield form

Lavia arrived at Stamford Bridge in a £53 million transfer from Southampton in 2023. However, his progress has been heavily disrupted by multiple injuries, restricting him to just 53 appearances over the last three years. Howver, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso shared his admiration for the player's recent tactical influence.

"From a midfielder point of view, for me it has been a top, top performance," Alonso explained. "He's done so many things right, he's been always connecting the defence with the attacking players. He deserves a huge recognition for his performance."

Focus turn to Sunderland trip

Chelsea will now turn their attention to their next Premier League assignment as they look to maintain their top-four. The squad will travel north to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.