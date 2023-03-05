WATCH: It had to be Cody Gakpo! Man Utd fall behind at Anfield as former transfer target produces STUNNING finish for Liverpool

Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo scored the opening goal of the game against Manchester United having been linked with the Red Devils before leaving PSV.

Linked with Man Utd

Ended up on Merseyside instead

Nets double in huge match

WHAT HAPPENED? Jurgen Klopp's men played host to Erik ten Hag and co at Anfield in the Premier League and with the first half looking set to end 0-0, the Reds' Dutch winger broke the deadlock.

Indeed, after Andy Robertson slid in a fine through ball down the left flank, Gapko showed great composure to cut in on his right foot and bend the ball into the bottom corner. Darwin Nunez then doubled the lead with a close-range header shortly after the break, before Gakpo added a third just three minutes later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before making a £44 million ($53m) move to Liverpool, the former PSV man was widely tipped to end up at Old Trafford. In fact, he recently even admitted just how much of a consideration it was for him, saying: "To be honest, I spoke to [Van Nistelrooy] a lot about United in the summer when the transfer looked like it may be coming. But in the winter, not really. It was Ruud’s wish that I went to a big club - and I think I have achieved that with Liverpool. "

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? Having arrived for a notable transfer fee this winter, the forward will hope to repay his new club's faith by continuing to fire in the goals as Liverpool aim to get themselves back into the Premier League's top four.