McBride out as USMNT General Manager as program continues coaching search in wake of Berhalter-Reyna controversy

Brian McBride is reportedly out as U.S. men's national team general manager as the team's tumultuous start to 2023 continues.

McBride out as GM

Ex-USMNT forward took job in 2020

U.S. Soccer continuing to mull coaching decision

WHAT HAPPENED? ESPN reported on Friday that McBride will not return as GM of the program, a role he's held since 2020. The shakeup comes amid a difficult start to the 2026 World Cup cycle, with internal drama centering around head coach Gregg Berhalter and the family of winger Gio Reyna throwing the program into chaos.

McBride scored 30 goals in 95 appearances for the U.S. during his playing career, securing his place as one of the best players in the program's history.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to ESPN, the review of Berhalter remains on going and he remains a candidate to return as head coach. However, the drama from the feud with the Reynas, which included revelations of a decades-old domestic violence incident, is making it a bit more difficult for the federation to bring him back.

Earnie Stewart, a former teammate of both McBride and Berhalter, remains U.S. Soccer's Sporting Director and will continue to lead the coaching decision.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The U.S. recently announced a roster for January Camp, which will see Anthony Hudson take over as head coach on an interim basis. The U.S. will face Serbia and Colombia in Los Angeles as part of the camp.