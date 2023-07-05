Christian Pulisic to succeed Lionel Messi?! USMNT star lined up to become new face of MLS after 2026 World Cup

USMNT and Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is wanted in MLS after World Cup 2026 to succeed Lionel Messi as the face of the competition.

WHAT HAPPENED? MLS is already looking to the future and hopes to bring Pulisic back to north America to succeed Lionel Messi as the leading figure in the competition after World Cup 2026, according to AS. Messi has agreed to move to Inter Miami but will turn 39 during the next World Cup, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Interest in Pulisic leaving Europe and making a future move to MLS is said to be "mutual".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's move to MLS is a real coup and is expected to have a huge impact. The league is keen to maintain the buzz created by Messi's move by having a successor in place by the time the World Cup winner decides to hang up his boots. Pulisic, who is a talismanic figure for the USMNT and has been nicknamed 'Captain America,' appears to be next in line to be the standout figure in MLS.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pulisic could also be on the move this summer, with the forward expected to leave Chelsea before the start of the new campaign. The 24-year-old is thought to favour a move to AC Milan and is willing to turn down Lyon in the hope of sealing a transfer to San Siro.

