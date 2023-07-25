The Christian Pulisic effect! AC Milan CEO reveals U.S. shirt sales have exploded since USMNT star arrived from Chelsea

- Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea
- Shirts selling well in United States
- Milan hope growth in USA continues
WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic joined Milan in a £17 million ($22m) deal from Chelsea this month and has taken the No.11 jersey. Rossoneri shirts have been selling fast in the 24-year-old's homeland, Furlani said, and the club are hoping the interest continues to grow.
WHAT THEY SAID: He told ESPN: "We saw a big uptake in terms of interest in the U.S. The AC Milan shirts we sold in the U.S. in the week after [Pulisic] signed, 90%-plus were [No.] 11 Pulisic. We definitely saw that and hopefully it will continue. I'm sure it will."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic struggled to get going at Chelsea. He made 24 Premier League appearances last season but started just eight of those. He appears to be off to a good start in Italy, though, having registered two assists in a friendly against Lumezzane before getting another against Real Madrid.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Getty Images
AC Milan Facebook
WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The USMNT star will aim to get off to a good start in Italy when their Serie A season kicks off on August 21.