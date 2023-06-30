Christian Pulisic agrees personal terms with AC Milan but Serie A side yet to strike deal with Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has agreed personal terms with AC Milan but the Serie A side are yet to strike a deal with Chelsea.

24-year-old agreed personal terms with Milan

Deal now between the clubs to negotiate

Chelsea want €25m for the American

WHAT HAPPENED? According to ESPN, Pulisic has agreed personal terms with Milan, but the Serie A giants are struggling to agree on a transfer fee with Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea, knowing that Milan will be flush with cash from the €70 million (£60m/$76m) Sandro Tonali to Newcastle move, are seeking a figure in the region of €25m (£21m/$27m) for the American, whereas Milan want to talk them down from that figure.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pulisic is also willing to take a massive pay cut to switch to Milan, according to the report. It's also reported that the winger is refusing all other options.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? It remains to be seen which club will blink first in this stalemate, Chelsea or Milan. Chelsea need to balance the books and therefore aren't in a position to make big demands. However, they know Milan will have cash once the Tonali deal is complete, and therefore recognise that the Italian side can afford him. The player needs to get his career back on track after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge in the last two seasons.