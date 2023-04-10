Man Utd star Christian Eriksen reveals Erik ten Hag phone call that convinced him to join Red Devils

Gill Clark
|
Eriksen Ten HagGetty
Manchester UnitedC. EriksenTransfersE. ten HagPremier League

Summer signing Christian Eriksen has revealed how a phone call with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag helped him decide to join the Red Devils.

  • Eriksen impressing at Man Utd
  • Joined on a free from Brentford
  • Says Ten Hag helped him make move

WHAT HAPPENED? Eriksen joined Manchester United on a free transfer from Brentford last summer and has gone on to enjoy a strong debut season at Old Trafford. The Denmark international has now opened up on why he opted to join the Red Devils after seeing his contract with the Bees expire.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Well I ended up being at Brentford until the summer obviously and the contract was running out. So I was free to talk to other clubs and I kept my possibilities open. At the time, I wasn’t closed down on going back to Brentford, I wanted to see what else came in or [if] something could tempt me away from how good it was there," he told UTD Podcast. "And then, of course, United came in. [I was] speaking to the manager on the phone and then I could actually see myself going to United. Luckily, they pulled through [to make the move] and I did as well. So, in the end, coming here was definitely very special."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen has become a key player for Ten Hag's side, scoring twice and picking up nine assists for the Red Devils in 31 appearances. A serious ankle injury in January saw the Dane sidelined but he made his return in Saturday's 2-0 win over Everton, with Ten Hag admitting he was delighted to welcome the midfielder back to the squad.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

eriksen(C)Getty ImagesErik ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are back in action on Thursday when they host Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

