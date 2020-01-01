Christensen sees his future at Chelsea after earning ‘trust’ from Lampard

The Danish defender is back in favour with the Blues at present and hopes that he can now enjoy a lengthy spell in the side at Stamford Bridge

Andreas Christensen believes his long-term future will lie at , with the Danish defender having earned the “trust” of Frank Lampard.

The 24-year-old centre-half has flitted in and out of favour during his time at Stamford Bridge.

His potential was acquired back in 2012, with the Blues holding high hopes for a ball-playing option in their back four.

Christensen was, however, to get much of his early senior experience out on loan at , with two seasons spent with the outfit.

He returned to west London to take in 40 appearances in 2017-18, but took in only 29 last season – with only eight of those outings coming in the Premier League.

Exit talk was sparked as a result, with Chelsea welcoming Kurt Zouma back onto their books alongside Antonio Rudiger, but Christensen has played his way back into contention.

A further 25 appearances have been taken in, including five since the Premier League restart, and the commanding Dane is feeling happy and settled once again.

“At least that’s what I think [that Lampard is betting on him for the future],” Christensen told BT.

“I can only try to show that I deserve that trust, and I try to show that in every single match.

“When you [are on the bench], of course, you are not happy, but when the others play well, I can do nothing but train.

“I’ve been getting a lot of games again [and] then you feel that you are believed in and that they trust you.”

Christensen signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea in January 2018 and has previously stated a desire to honour that agreement.

He told Sky Sports at the start of July: “I’ve never looked anywhere else. I’ve never doubted my situation. I’ve always had my eyes at Chelsea.

“I’ve had my contract and I’ve always expected to finish that and I’ve always dreamed of even more than that. Nothing has changed.

“Obviously it was a different situation last season but I still love being here, that’s the short answer.”