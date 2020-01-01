Chilwell eases ankle injury concerns as Chelsea reflect on derby draw with Spurs

The England international left-back is confident he will be ready for midweek Champions League duty after suffering a slight knock against Tottenham

Ben Chilwell has sought to ease any concerns regarding the ankle knock he picked up against , with the defender confident he will be ready for midweek duty.

The international was left in some discomfort during a heavyweight Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

He rolled his ankle during the second half of that contest and it looked for a while as though he would be unable to continue.

Chilwell did, however, complete the full 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw with Spurs and is not expecting to suffer any lasting damage.

A man who has already taken in unwelcome spells on the treatment table since linking up with Chelsea told the club’s official website: “I was desperate to carry on and thankfully I ran it off.

“It’s fine now so I’m just looking forward to recovering and hopefully playing again in midweek.”

Frank Lampard’s side are due to take in a European encounter with on Wednesday.

They will head into that fixture buoyed by their performance against Premier League leaders Tottenham, with another clean sheet collected against a fellow title hopeful.

Chilwell added: “When you’re battling up the top, you don’t want to give them points and they don’t want to give you points. We wanted to win but we’ll take the draw – we’ve got to be happy with that.

“I don’t know if it was entertaining to watch but I found it pretty entertaining on the pitch because it was two good teams who were tactically very good on the day.

“I’d have loved for us to win the game at Stamford Bridge against our rivals but for myself and the rest of the defence, the clean sheet is really important for us moving forward.”

After taking in a trip to , Chelsea will be back in domestic action when they play host to Leeds on Saturday – with Stamford Bridge set to welcome fans back through the doors for that game.

“Myself and a few of the other players haven’t played at the Bridge with fans so we’re very excited to have them back next week,” said Chilwell.

“Hopefully they can give us that little push.”