Childish mistakes... Real Madrid star comes under fire after Bayern Munich defeat

One of Real Madrid’s star players has come under heavy criticism following the 2–1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The return leg is scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, to determine who will progress to the Champions League semi-finals and face the winner of the Paris Saint-Germain v Liverpool tie.

However, ahead of the second leg, Real Madrid’s English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold came under fire from Manchester United legend Roy Keane following his performance against Bayern Munich.

Luis Díaz slipped past Alexander-Arnold to score Bayern’s first goal just minutes before half-time, a move Roy Keane criticised heavily, though the English star did set up Real’s only goal, scored by Kylian Mbappé.

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Keane told CBS: “Listen, I’m fed up. It’s the same story in every big game. People are always talking about how good the passing is, but what about the basics? Defence.”

He added, as reported by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "At this level, in the Champions League, you can’t just brush it off like that."

He continued: “They’re childish mistakes. Allowing Luis Díaz to outplay you as if you weren’t there? That’s rubbish! It’s as if he’s never played at right-back in his life.”

The Manchester United legend concluded: “Big games require strong defenders, and he is currently a long way from being one.”

It is worth noting that Arnold joined Real Madrid at the start of the current season, after nine years with Liverpool.