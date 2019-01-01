Chicharito wanted at Valencia by former Arsenal star

Gabriel Paulista claims the West Ham striker, who has struggled for regular game time with the Hammers, would be a welcome addition for Los Che

Javier Hernandez has been told he would “add a lot” to Valencia, with former Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista welcoming links to the West Ham striker.

The Mexico international striker has struggled for regular game time since linking up with the Hammers.

His record at Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen made him quite the coup for the London club in 2017, but he was handed just 16 Premier League starts last season and seven so far this term.

That has sparked talk of the 30-year-old frontman moving on, with various potential landing spots being mooted.

A return to Spain has been rumoured for the former Real Madrid loan star, and those in Valencia would be happy to see a “great player” join their ranks.

Gabriel, who made his own move from England to La Liga in the summer of 2017, told Marca of the links to Chicharito: “It is only talk, but we know he is a great player who would add a lot to us.

“We do not know if the transfer will happen but we know that if it does then it would add more quality to the squad and further competition.

“We already have a very good squad with lots of quality, but this signing would help.”

Hernandez is his country’s all-time leading goalscorer and a proven performer at the highest level.

He has netted five times for West Ham this season and figured prominently in Manuel Pellegrini’s plans towards the end of 2018.

It remains to be seen, though, whether he will push for a switch elsewhere during the winter window.

Hernandez, who is said to have a €20 million (£18m/$23m) price tag on his head, told Marca in November of his future plans: “I want to play, to participate as much as possible and I have the ability to win a place but I need to respect the decisions being taken and for that reason I am not closing the door on moving this winter.

“There is an exit door and another in the summer. I am happy here but I want to play more.”