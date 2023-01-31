Chelsea won't sell Conor Gallagher after Jorginho's exit despite interest from 5 Premier League clubs

Chelsea reportedly halted negotiations over the sale of midfielder Conor Gallagher on Tuesday, even as Premier League teams lined up to make bids.

At least five clubs interested

Gallagher could bring back significant fee

But Chelsea want to maintain midfield depth

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a potential bidding war between Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle and West Ham, the Blues are unwilling to sell Gallagher on deadline day after agreeing to send Jorginho to Arsenal, according to The Athletic. They have never been keen on another loan, and offers to this point have underwhelmed. So, barring a late twist, Gallagher will remain at Stamford Bridge until at least the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are said to be in pursuit of Enzo Fernandez before the deadline, but their injury-prone options in midfield mean they need depth even if Fernandez joins. Gallagher impressed last year during his loan spell at Crystal Palace but has been an awkward fit thus far with the Blues. Still, at just 22 years old, there is hope the best is yet to come from the England international.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge on Friday with the chance to pass their rivals in the table with a win.