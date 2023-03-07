Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chelsea have it all to do as they face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.
After going six matches without a win, the Blues managed to beat Leeds United in their last outing in the Premier League to boost confidence ahead of facing Dortmund. The Bundesliga side hold a 1-0 first-leg advantage after Karim Adeyemi's 63rd-minute goal in Germany.
Unlike Chelsea, who are struggling in the league, Dortmund's domestic form has been impressive. They are joint leaders in the Bundesliga after 23 games with 49 points - the same tally as that of Bayern Munich.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the second leg game on TV in the U.S., UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund date & kick-off time
Game:
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund
Date:
March 7, 2023
Kick-off:
3.00pm ET, 8.00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (March 8)
Venue:
Stamford Bridge
How to watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on CBS, TUDN and Univision, with streaming options available on fuboTV and Paramount+.
The match is being broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the Champions League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
TUDN, Univision
fuboTV, Paramount+
UK
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/HD (English), Sony Ten 3 SD, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 SD (Tamil) & Sony Ten 4 HD (Telugu)
Sony LIV
Malaysia and Singapore
N/A
|DAZN
Chelsea team news & squad
There is good news in the Chelsea camp as head coach Graham Potter has confirmed that Christian Pulisic will be in the squad to face Borussia Dortmund, following a long spell on the sidelines.
Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Edouard Mendy, Armando Broja and N'Golo Kante remain sidelined, while full-back Reece James will be assessed ahead of kick-off and could make the cut.
Conor Gallagher, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mykhailo Mudryk are all one yellow card away from a Champions League suspension.
Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Felix
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Slonina
Defenders
Chalobah, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Badiashile, Chilwell, Fofana, James
Midfielders
Gallagher, Chukuwuemeka, Mudryk, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Ziyech, Zakaria, Kovacic
Forwards
Aubameyang, Havertz, Felix, Sterling, Pulisic
Borussia Dortmund team news & squad
Dortmund will be without the services of Julian Ryerson who is suspended for this game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
Karim Adeyemi, who was the match-winner in the first leg between these two teams, will be unavailable due to injury. Joining him in the medical room are Youssoufa Moukoko, Mateu Morey, Abdoulaye Kamara, Julien Duranville. First-choice goalkeeper Gregor Kobel remains doubtful and he could be replaced by Alexander Meyer.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Ozcan, Can, Bellingham; Brandt, Haller, Reus
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Meyer, Lotka, Unbehaun
Defenders
Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Meunier, Rothe, Sule, Coulibaly, Papadapoulos
Midfielders
Dahoud, Ozcan, Reyna, Reus, Wolf Brandt, Passlack, Can, Bellingham, Gurpuz
Forwards
Malen, Haller, Modeste, Gittens