Chelsea urged to hire Jose Mourinho with John Terry as assistant manager in another bizarre suggestion from Richard Keys

Pundit Richard Keys has presented a case to suggest that Chelsea should bring Jose Mourinho back to the club with John Terry as assistant.

WHAT HAPPENED? With Chelsea once again in-between permanent managers and former boss Frank Lampard failing to make an impression since returning on an interim basis, it has been suggested that current Roma boss Mourinho should be re-hired at Stamford Bridge, with club legend Terry as his right-hand man. That claim was made by Keys, who now works with beIN SPORTS and has gained a reputation for his controversial takes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has endured a nightmare first season in charge of the club, sacking Thomas Tuchel to replace him with Graham Potter in September, only to then sack Potter after spending hundreds of millions in the January transfer market.

Mourinho, meanwhile, is impressing again at Roma after winning the Europa Conference League in his maiden season, before leading them into a top four battle this season. Keys said: "My choice would be Mourinho, with John Terry as assistant. And I think Chelsea fans would like that."

AND WHAT'S MORE: He later added: "Someone like Mourinho would have the strength to sort that out [the ongoing mess at the club involving a bloated squad]. I can't think of many others."

The pundits then further discussed the situation at Chelsea, where Boehly is being criticised for how he has ran the club, amid the squad growing in size but no manager being able to get sustained performances out of it.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? The 'Special One' is embroiled in an already tense top four battle in Italy which has just become even closer, with Juventus having their 15 point deduction temporarily overturned. Chelsea, meanwhile, continue to hold discussions with a number of candidates in their search for a new permanent manager.