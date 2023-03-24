Chelsea to host Ukraine fund-raiser with Mykhailo Mudryk and Oleksandr Zinchenko set to feature in all-star match

- Stamford Bridge to host charity match
- Mudryk and Zinchenko expected to take part
- Funds to go to war-stricken Ukraine
WHAT HAPPENED? The Evening Standard reports that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has agreed for a 'Football for Ukraine' American-style all-star matchup to be played at Stamford Bridge in August, featuring two of Ukraine's finest international from both sides of London.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the 2023/24 Premier League season due to get under way on August 12, the game would have to be played before then, but it's reported that officials hope big-name players from the Premier League and around the world will agree to take part. Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko and Bournemouth’s Illya Zabarnyi are two other Ukrainian stars currently plying their trade in the Premier League.
WHAT NEXT? 'Football for Ukraine' is a charitable organisation that is aiming to arrange events to raise funds and increase awareness about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.