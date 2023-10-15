Chelsea ready to bid farewell! Trevoh Chalobah to be sold in January with Bayern Munich still interested in defender

Chelsea are ready to sell Trevoh Chalobah in January amid interest from German champions Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? The English defender is expected to exit the Blues during the January transfer window in search of more game time, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Chalobah was linked with a move to Bayern in August this year but the deal collapsed on transfer deadline day. Despite the failed transfer, the German champions continue to remain interested in roping in the player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than the Bundesliga giants, Nottingham Forest also reportedly admire the player and could join the race to sign him in the next transfer window. The Chelsea academy graduate has not featured in any of the club's matches this season under Mauricio Pochettino.

WHAT NEXT? The Blues will be next seen in action in a crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal on October 21.