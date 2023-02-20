Chelsea set to sell Mason Mount in the summer if they can't strike an agreement over new contract

Mason Mount could be heading for the exit door at Chelsea in the summer if he cannot agree an extension with the Blues.

Mount into last 18 months of deal

Yet to agree an extension

Could be sold in summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Mount is out of contract at Chelsea in 2024 but will be sold if he cannot agree a new deal with the club, as reported by The Athletic's David Ornstein.

"Contract offers have been rejected. Talks are not ongoing. They will resume in the summer and Chelsea will either renew him to a new contract or they'll sell him," he said. "There's been quite widely-reported interest from the likes of Liverpool. I'm sure there would be a market for Mason Mount."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool, Manchester City and United are all thought to be monitoring Mount's situation at Stamford Bridge. Mount has been at Chelsea since the age of six but could be set to end his long association with the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mount has so far been unable to reach an agreement with Chelsea, and Ornstein explained why it's such a complicated process financially for the Blues.

"Another thing in this is where they place him in the salaries. Reece James renewed in September. They've come through in a similar pattern from the youth ranks and I don't think Chelsea would feel it's fair to take Mount beyond where Reece James is," he added. "If they are going to be in a similar bracket, the offer is going to have to come, Mount is going to have to agree to it and if not it looks like they'll part ways."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues head to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday looking to get back to winning ways.