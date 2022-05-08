Chelsea retain WSL title after dramatic final day win over Man Utd

Chelsea have retained their WSL title following a thrilling final day victory over Manchester United which has confirmed their standing as the most dominant outfit in England.

The Blues have now claimed the Women’s Super League crown in three successive campaigns, and four of the last five seasons.

Emma Hayes’ side appeared to be making hard work of things as 2021-22 came to a close, with Arsenal waiting to pounce on any untimely stumbles, but they got the job done in a 4-2 victory over United.

