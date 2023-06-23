Chelsea reach full agreement to sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in deal worth over €35m

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Villarreal to sign their star striker Nicolas Jackson for over over €35m.

Chelsea close to signing Nicolas Jackson

Will pay a little more than his release clause

Jackson scored 12 La Liga goals last season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues will pay a little over the player's release clause which is €35m (£30m/$38m) and will complete the payment in installments. Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Jackson and a medical will be scheduled soon according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Jackson now set to head to Stamford Bridge, Kai Havertz's departure from the club is imminent with the German international strongly linked with a move to Arsenal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 22-year-old forward, who was close to joining Bournemouth in January this year, scored 12 La Liga goals in 26 appearances for Villarreal. He is likely to be a quality addition to Mauricio Pochettino's squad this season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson being the new additions to the squad this season, the Blues will now look to sell some players. Mateo Kovacic is close to sealing a move to Manchester City while Kai Havertz could be on his way to Arsenal.