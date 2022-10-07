Chelsea boss Potter offers positive Fofana & Kante injury updates ahead of World Cup

- Fofana injury not as serious as first thought
- May be available before World Cup
- Kante been injured since Spurs game
WHAT HAPPENED? Fofana scored his first Chelsea goal against AC Milan on Wednesday, before being forced off. Initial fears were that he had sustained a serious injury, but Potter has provided a positive update on the situation in his pre-Wolves press conference.
WHAT HE SAID: On Fofana's injury, Potter said: "Wesley’s knee’s not as bad as we thought after the game, so that’s good because it was a cause for concern at the time, but it will still be a few weeks I think. It’s considerably better than it could be, but he will obviously be missing for a few weeks.
"It’s just a knee strain so there’s a possibility we might see him play again before the World Cup. It depends on how his rehab goes, I don’t want to put too much of a timescale on it, but there’s a chance of that."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have had some bad luck with injuries as of late, with midfielder Kante missing several games with an issue. Potter offered some hope on his situation as well, saying: "He’s doing more and more integration with the team. He’s still not ready for the weekend but getting closer."
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will be without the pair in the short term, which includes games against Wolves in the Premier League and a trip to the San Siro to face Milan in the Champions League.