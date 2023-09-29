'What's wrong with it...? EVERYTHING!' - Chelsea reveal hilarious video showcasing players reactions to EA FC 24 player ratings

Chelsea revealed a hilarious video where the players were left disgruntled after they learnt their EA FC 24 ratings.

Chelsea players disappointed with EA FC ratings

Mudryk feels 'everything' is wrong with his card

Broja calls his pace rating 'shameful'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues were left with a bitter taste as they got to know their latest overall ratings in the much-popular video game. Star winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been given an overall rating of 75 and he was clearly not happy with that.

"No, I don't like it," he started. When further pressed about which ones he thinks are wrong, he said, "Everything!"

Striker Armando Broja was surprised to find that he is at the same ratings as last season and was shocked to find that he has been given just 74 in pace.

"Ugly picture! 74 pace they gave me!" he said. Then he turned to Ian Maatsen and asked his opinion. "At least 92 pace, no?" he suggested.

Maatsen responded by saying "Near 90s" and the player was a bit consoled. "Near 90 pace, at least. That's very disrespectful. It's a shameful card," he stated.

Maatsen then discovered that he has an 83 pace rating and that left the striker fuming. "He's got more pace than me. Can you believe that? That's outrageous! Let me see this. He has 83 pace!" he exclaimed before walking away with his head shaking.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carney Chukwuemeka has been handed a silver card with an overall rating of 65! He has been rated 64 in pace, 59 in shooting, 64 in passing, just 50 in defending, and a feeble 58 in physique.

"I don't want to see my card! Horrendous!," he exclaimed.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea's dismal performance last season might be one of the reasons behind the sub-par ratings of the players. They have hardly recovered from their poor form under new coach Mauricio Pochettino as they have won just one of their first six matches. They will return to action on Monday evening against Fulham with the hope of turning around their fortunes.