'If he is still a Chelsea player' - Mauricio Pochettino hints at Romelu Lukaku exit amid Inter return links

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is still not sure if Romelu Lukaku will still be a Chelsea player when the squad returns for pre-season training.

Lukaku set for Chelsea return

Striker wants Inter return

Pochettino hinted he will be sold

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku is due to return from his loan spell at Inter when the players get together again next week, but the Nerazzurri are trying to work out another deal to sign him from the Blues. No agreement has been reached so far, but Pochettino hinted he could be sold by the time their preparations for next season begin.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The situation, all of the parts, know what we think. I think in that case he needs to come back in 12th or 13th to be in the squad to start pre-season," he said at a press conference when asked about Lukaku. "like all of the players when they arrive they come to my office to say hello. If he is still a Chelsea player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been reported that Chelsea and Inter are close to an agreement that would see the Belgium international join the Serie A side this summer. Lukaku has made it clear that he only wants to play for Inter next season, despite reports AC Milan tried to sign him, while he has rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The 30-year-old will hope to have his future sorted out before Chelsea leave for their summer tour of the United States.