Chelsea star Harder ruled out indefinitely after surgery on hamstring injury suffered on international duty

Chelsea have been hit by a major injury blow after it was confirmed that Pernille Harder has undergone surgery.

Harder injured hamstring representing Denmark

Dane forced to undergo surgery

Out for 'a significant period'

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea forward Harder is facing a 'significant period' on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury. The 30-year-old sustained the issue while representing Denmark during the international break and has been forced to go under the knife after further assessment was carried out by her club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Harder has been a key component of a Chelsea side that has won back-to-back WSL titles and FA Cups in her two seasons at the club. Her loss represents a major blow to manager Emma Hayes.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Posting on Instagram, Harder wrote: "Saturday I underwent a successful operation on my hamstring. A time with recovery and rehabilitation now awaits before I can return to the pitch. It's never fun when those things happen but I'm ready to work hard and take on the challenge."

In a statement, Chelsea said: "Following a hamstring injury sustained while representing her native Denmark during the international break, Pernille has been reviewed at Cobham by the Chelsea medical team. Following that review and further discussion with a specialist, Pernille has undergone surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a significant period."

Harder won't be back in action for a while...

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea begin life without Harder when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.