Chelsea No.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga poses with fiancée & Miss Universe Spain winner Andrea Martinez on holiday after benefitting from big Mauricio Pochettino transfer call

WHAT HAPPENED? Kepa has been catching some rays with his girlfriend, Andrea, who is a former Miss Universe Spain winner, and she shared snaps of the pair enjoying a bottle of wine while in a swimming pool. Kepa is on holiday after the 2022-23 season and he is set to be Pochettino's first-choice goalkeeper next season, with Edouard Mendy seemingly set to move to Saudi Arabia. The new Chelsea boss reportedly decided to keep Kepa as his No.1 instead of making a move for Inter's Andre Onana, who is now being targeted by Manchester United.

THE GOSSIP: Kepa and Martinez have been celebrating the latter's birthday, with another recent Instagram post showing the pair in Paris by the Louvre.

WHAT NEXT? Kepa will join Pochettino's ranks for pre-season training soon, with Chelsea set to play Wrexham on July 19 in the USA.