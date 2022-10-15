Reece James to miss World Cup for England as Chelsea announce knee injury

Peter McVitie|
Reece James Chelsea RB Salzburg 2022-23Getty Images
ChelseaR. JamesPremier LeagueEnglandWorld Cup

Chelsea confirmed that right-back Reece James will be out for around eight weeks with a knee injury.

  • Defender suffered injury against AC Milan
  • Was sent to see specialist
  • Will likely miss World Cup due to injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues star sustained the injury in a clash with Theo Hernandez during the midweek Champions League win against AC Milan and had to be taken off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender will likely miss the World Cup as a result of the injury, which will leave England struggling at right-back given Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker are also dealing with fitness issues.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Reece James Chelsea 2022-23GettyReece James Chelsea 2022-23GettyReece James Chelsea 2022-23Getty

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from Chelsea read: "Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend. After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks."

THE VERDICT:

England will be without their best option at right-back

James tweet 1Twitter

It's devastating for both player and country

James Tweet2Twitter

And Chelsea fans are upset about the news too

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? The 22-year-old will begin his rehabilitation and will hope to be back for Chelsea after the World Cup, with their first post-tournament match coming against Bournemouth on December 26.

How far will the best Asian team go at the World Cup?

1633 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

How far will the best Asian team go at the World Cup?

  • 24%Group stage
  • 44%Last 16
  • 21%Last 8 or last 4
  • 11%Final
1633 Votes
Find out how far you can take your favourite team at the 2022 World Cup, only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks