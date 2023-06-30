Romelu Lukaku will get his wish! Chelsea and Inter near agreement over deal for striker

Chelsea and Inter are close to an agreement that would see striker Romelu Lukaku get his wish and remain in Serie A.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku has made it clear that he wants to remain with Inter next season, and has refused a £45m ($57m) per-season move to Saudi Arabia in the process. According to 90Min, both sides are close to an agreement that would see Lukaku sign for the Italian side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter's precarious financial situation has made things tricky. But should they sell Marcelo Brozovic and Andre Onana, then a deal for Lukaku could be finalised.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Inter asked Chelsea for a loan with an obligation to buy, which Chelsea refused. However it is felt by both sides that a compromise will be brokered and a deal pushed through that suits both teams.

DID YOU KNOW? Romelu Lukaku has never missed a penalty in an Inter shirt, scoring 19 goals in all competitions from 12 yards.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? Lukaku is doing everything he can to wait for Inter, and it would be a surprise if we didn't see Lukaku wearing the Nerazzurri shirt in 2023-24.