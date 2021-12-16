Chelsea hit with Covid-19 outbreak ahead of Everton clash as Lukaku & Werner left out of squad

Chelsea have been rocked by a Covid-19 outbreak ahead of their clash against Everton.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all left out of Thomas Tuchel's squad for the game after contracting the virus.

Ben Chilwell, who is currently out injured, also tested positive and will join his three team-mates in quarantine for the next 10 days.

What's been said?

Tuchel confirmed that all four players have been diagnosed with Covid-19 ahead of kick-off against the Toffees at Stamford Bridge, while also explaining the absence of Kai Havertz.

"Kai feels unwell, he’s not positive yet but we’re waiting for test results and we decided to not bring him to the squad," the Blues boss told reporters.

"We did some extra tests at 12 o’clock today to make sure who would arrive at lunch. From there we had to pick the team. Would it be the same line-up? I don’t know. The situation started yesterday with the players feeling unwell and not training.

"We had to confirm the flow tests and wait for the PCR results. The results are the results and the situation is the situation. We still have a strong squad and one we want to push forward, and that should be able to compete. Like always, we focus on the guys who are there."

More to follow.