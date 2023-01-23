Several Chelsea fans ejected during Liverpool clash at Anfield for Hillsborough chant

Several Chelsea fans were ejected from Anfield as a result of offensive chanting during the 0-0 draw between the two sides on Saturday.

As many as 16 individuals in the away end were ejected from Anfield on Saturday as Chelsea and Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League, due to offensive chanting about the Hillsborough disaster.

A report from the Liverpool Echo states each support was initially given a verbal warning by stewards and told not to repeat the chant, before being kicked out after failing to stop.

Liverpool have had to work continually to try to combat outbreaks of offensive chants and behaviour in relation to the disaster in 1989, which led to the deaths of 97 people.

Merseyside Police had to deal with homophobic chanting directed towards Chelsea from home supporters ahead of kick-off outside the stadium, with two separate, isolated incidents before the game resulting in arrests.

Neither side could find a goal to claim all three points as the game ended 0-0, with both Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter's sides struggling to escape the clutches of the Premier League's mid-table.