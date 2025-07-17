Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 2025/26 Premier League tickets: Prices, hospitality and where to buy

World Champions Chelsea host FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at home on the opening weekend of the Premier League - and here's how to get tickets

The World Champions, Chelsea, begin their campaign against London rivals Crystal Palace to mark their Premier League journey. The West Londoners welcome the FA Cup winners during the lunchtime kick-off on Aug 17, on the opening weekend. Enzo Maresca's men will look to mount a title challenge to mark the ascension of Toddy Boehly's project.

Chelsea was a work in progress when Maresca took over. The Italian manager had a bloated squad and did incredibly well to rotate them and achieve success. Keeping in line with their European pedigree, they won the UEFA Europa Conference League. A strong league season also saw them finish in the Champions League spots. The highlight of the season was that epic victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup. It was a coming-of-age victory for the youngsters and a true sign that they are ready to mount a title charge. With Liam Delap and Joao Pedro already signed in the window, they are looking for defensive reinforcements and offloading the bench players.

Historic is one word that could describe Crystal Palace's 2024/25 season. They won the first-ever major trophy in their entire history when they lifted the FA Cup last season, beating Manchester City. Eberechi Eze scored the winner to etch his name into the Palace folklore. Oliver Glasner did well to replace Michael Olise last season, and he might just have to do it again to replace Eze if the English international does leave this window. His other task is to start the league season well. Palace got off the blocks incredibly slow and were hot and cold throughout the season. Their ambitions of playing in the Europa League were bitterly taken away as they find themselves in the Conference League. A fast start is needed to maximise the returns in all competitions.

If you're looking to hunt down some Chelsea tickets or want to see Crystal Palace take them on at Stamford Bridge, we've got all the information you need to know below.

Upcoming Premier League Chelsea vs Crystal Palace fixtures

Date Fixture Stadium Kick-off (BST) Tickets Sun, Aug 17 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Stamford Bridge 14:00 StubHub from €160, Ticombo from £174

Stamford Bridge has been the home of Chelsea since 1905. The stadium located in Fulham has undergone several renovations in the last 100 years. It saw true success after the takeover by Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich. It was the venue for epic Chelsea sides that conquered England and Europe multiple times in the last two decades.

Stamford Bridge was also an important venue for other sports like cricket, rugby, baseball and American football in the past years, with a capacity of 40,341.

How to buy Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 2025/26 tickets?

Chelsea would return home as the champions of the world in the new season, and the demand would know no bounds as fans flock into the stadium. To watch the team live, you can buy tickets from the official Chelsea website. General, season and hospitality tickets are on sale now.

There are multiple ticketing options for Chelsea games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

The same seat may be priced differently from game to game, while the high demand for Chelsea tickets in general means most options could be sold out even before fans can take a look. Keep an eye on the club's official ticket portal for updates on availability and pricing.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Chelsea tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub and Ticombo as a way of securing themselves a seat, especially if you're looking for last-minute tickets.

What are the prices of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace tickets?

The ticket prices at Stamford Bridge vary from category to category. There are some restricted view zones which cost less than the other zones as well. There is also a discounted price for senior members and young adults.

The prices will depend on the opposition as well. Some games will cost more than others based on the occasion as well. We listed the Category AA prices for you from the previous season.

Area Adult Over 65 Junior Young Adult East Upper £78 £39 £39 £59 East Lower £52 £26 £26 £39 West Lower £78 N/A N/A N/A Matthew Harding Upper £71 N/A N/A £49.50 Matthew Harding Lower £66 N/A N/A N/A Shed Upper £71 N/A N/A N/A Shed Lower £66 N/A N/A £49.50 Restricted View East Upper £52 N/A N/A N/A Restricted View MH Lower 27 N/A N/A N/A

How to buy cheap Chelsea vs Crystal Palace tickets?

More popular fixtures - including the August 17 opening match - are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the hospitality section of the club’s site, so you know what your options are.

If you're one of the supporters in the rush to buy Stamford Bridge tickets, fret not. You can consider resale sites like StubHub and Ticombo which may offer cheap last-minute tickets to get you into the games you want to see, starting from €160.

Chelsea hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

Who wouldn't love watching their favourite team from the best seat in the house while enjoying a drink with a loved one? Chelsea's hospitality ticket experience provides just that to the fans who are prepared to spend lavishly.

With a range of packages to choose from, stretching from casual buffet course options with your seat through to the privacy of a private viewing box, there’s something to suit all tastes and wallets among their selection. You don’t have to make your plans months in advance, as hospitality options can be booked at short notice if still available. It allows you to spring a last-minute surprise trip to Stamford Bridge for a luxury experience if you so wish.

The club officially offers hospitality packages on their website, including packages like the Tambling Suite, Dugout Club and Sapphire Suite that make the fans enjoy the game luxuriously.

How to watch or stream Chelsea vs Crystal Palace?

It is fine not to get your hands on the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace tickets. The demand is vast, and the supply is relatively limited. There are other ways to watch the game, and the comfort of your home is the best option we would suggest. Take a look at where the new Premier League will be broadcast around the world.

The game is available on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, given it a key clash on Sunday. In the US, Peacock is your go-to network for all the Premier League fixtures.

Where to stay around Stamford Bridge for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace?

Stamford Bridge is right in the London hotspot area. Every major attraction in the city is just a stone's throw away. The fans will have no dearth of either budget or luxury options to stay near the stadium.

Thanks to London's efficient public transport, they can stay far away and still commute to the stadium to catch a game. The interactive map below shows the options around Stamford Bridge and even farther ones that are easily accessible by public transport.