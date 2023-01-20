Chelsea confirm £30.5m Noni Madueke signing from PSV as Boehly transfer splurge continues

Chelsea have completed the signing of Noni Madueke from PSV as Todd Boehly's January transfer spree continues.

Madueke signed from PSV

Chelsea will pay £30.5m

Winger signed long-term contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old has joined the Blues in a deal worth £30.5 million, having signed a seven-and-a-half-year contract which includes an option for the club to extend for a further 12 months. PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy had all but confirmed that the English winger, who joined the Eindhoven team from Tottenham in 2018, would be making the switch to the Premier League on Friday, saying: "We lose a good player because of his departure. There was no turning back and there was a solid financial compensation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madueke is Chelsea's sixth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Joao Felix on loan as well as the permanent transfers of David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar, Monaco's Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos from Brazilian team Vasco da Gama.

WHAT THEY SAID: "'I’m really pleased to sign with one of the best clubs in the world in Chelsea,’ Madueke said to the club's website.

"To return to England and play in the Premier League is a dream for me and my family and I can’t wait to get started. I am excited for what the future holds, the owner's vision for the future and to be at a club like this and winning at the highest level."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? It is unclear if Madueke is in line to make his first appearance for the Blues when they meet Liverpool on Saturday.