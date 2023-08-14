Chelsea will make do with what they've got! Blues not expected to sign new striker this summer despite Christopher Nkunku injury

Chelsea are not expected to sign a new striker this summer despite the injury absence of new signing Christopher Nkunku.

Pochettino happy with current striker options

Nkunku out for months with knee injury

Chelsea to reject AC Milan offer for Broja

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea splashed £52 million ($66m) on French attacker Nkunku earlier this summer, but the 25-year-old suffered a serious knee injury during pre-season that will keep him out of action for months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being linked with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, Chelsea look set to rely on in-house options to cover for Nkunku. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea will therefor reject AC Milan's latest approach for striker Armando Broja.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Broja has been out of action with a knee injury since December, but Mauricio Pochettino wants the 21-year-old to compete with £32m ($40.6m) summer recruit Nicolas Jackson for a starting role.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The London club have not set a date for Nkunku's return, but have Jackson, Broja and Raheem Sterling available to play up front. Instead of signing a new striker, Pochettino is keen to bring in a new wide forward, with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise on their radar.