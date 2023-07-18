Chelsea see improved £70m Moises Caicedo transfer bid rejected as Brighton midfielder continues to push for move to Stamford Bridge

Chris Burton
Moises Caicedo Brighton Ecuador 2022-23Getty Images
ChelseaM. CaicedoTransfersBrighton & Hove AlbionPremier League

Chelsea have reportedly seen an improved £70 million ($92m) bid for Moises Caicedo rejected by Premier League rivals Brighton.

  • Blues fail with second approach
  • Seagulls asking for £100m
  • Plenty of time before deadline

WHAT HAPPENED? Said offer was put to the Seagulls on Monday and does not include any add-ons. It was dismissed by Brighton, with an initial approach of £60m ($79m) from Stamford Bridge having already been knocked back in the summer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic reports that Chelsea have raised the stakes in a long-running saga that stretches back to January, with the Blues refusing to give up on a top target. Caicedo has admitted that he cannot turn down the chance to join a European heavyweight, with personal terms said to have already been agreed.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ecuador international Caicedo has linked up with Brighton on their pre-season tour of the United States, but it remains to be seen whether he will make another competitive appearance for the club. The Seagulls are looking for around £100m ($131m) from any deal involving a prized asset that they have tied to a contract through to 2027.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Moises Caicedo Brighton 2022-23Getty

Moises Caicedo Brighton 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are now mulling over a third bid, with it possible that England U21 international Levi Colwill could form part of ongoing discussions as Brighton remain keen on returning the highly-rated defender to the Amex Stadium following his productive loan spell last season – with a £30m ($39m) bid being rebuffed.

