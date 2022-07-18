Chelsea 2022-23 transfers: Every done deal for the Blues

The full list of transfer ins and outs at Stamford Bridge in 2022-23

Chelsea are embarking on a new era in 2022-23, with new owner Todd Boehly adopting a new approach to transfer activity following the two-decade-long stewardship of Roman Abramovich. Head coach Thomas Tuchel has had to contend with the departure of a number of players, but signings have been made.

The Blues of Stamford Bridge will have an altogether different look as they look to compete once again in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

GOAL brings you all you need to know about Chelsea's transfer activity this season so far.

Chelsea transfers 2022-23

The addition of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City was the marquee move for Chelsea in the 2022-23, with centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly following from Napoli a few days later.

Such reinforcements were required following the loss of key players such as Antonio Rudiger, who went to Real Madrid on a free transfer, loan departee Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter, and Andreas Christensen, who signed for Barcelona for free.

Chelsea summer signings

Player Nationality Previous club Fee Raheem Sterling England Man City £47.5m Kalidou Koulibaly Senegal Napoli £34m Eddie Beach Wales Southampton Undisc. Omari Hutchinson Jamaica Arsenal Undisc.

A new era for Chelsea ✨ pic.twitter.com/iWo37lIKw9 — GOAL (@goal) July 14, 2022

Chelsea summer sales

Player Nationality New club Fee Romelu Lukaku Belgium Inter Loan (€8m) Antonio Rudiger Germany Real Madrid Free Andreas Christensen Denmark Barcelona Free Danny Drinkwater England Released Free Charly Musonda Belgium Released Free George McEachran England Released Free Thierno Ballo Austria Wolfsberger Free Karlo Ziger Croatia Gorica Free Jake Clarke-Salter England QPR Free George Nunn Ireland Derby County Free Lucas Bergstrom Finland Peterborough Loan Sam McClelland N. Ireland Barrow Loan Ethan Wady United States Woking Loan Nathan Baxter England Hull Loan Prince Adegoke England Welling Utd Loan Jamie Cumming England MK Dons Loan Ian Maatsen Netherlands Burnley Loan

