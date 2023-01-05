Championship play-offs 2023: Fixtures, dates and teams in the race for the Premier League

The latest state of play in the race for promotion to the Premier League from England's second tier

Any football fan worth their salt knows that the Championship play-offs are among the most exciting series of games in any season's calendar. With hundreds of millions of pounds and the prestige of playing in the Premier League at stake, teams give everything they have to secure the prize.

Heroes have been born in the play-offs and legacies cemented, but there is lasting heartache too, with some teams left to rue missed opportunities for another year at least.

In anticipation of the 2022-23 Championship play-offs, GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including fixture dates, teams, where to watch on TV and stream live, plus more

What are the Championship play-offs?

The Championship play-off stage is a mini tournament which is held each season to determine the third and final promoted team from the Championship to the Premier League.

While the top two teams in the league are automatically promoted, the teams that finish third to sixth compete against each other for the right to that season's last promotion spot.

Two semi-finals (each involving a home and away leg) are followed by a winner-takes-all final.

The third-placed team is paired with the sixth-placed team in one semi-final, with fourth-place playing fifth-place in the other semi-final.

Which teams have qualified for the 2023 Championship play-offs?

We will know the teams who have qualified for the Championship play-offs closer to the end of the season, but you can see the state of play in the table below.

Championship 2022-23 table

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Burnley 26 16 8 2 +27 56 2 Sheffield United 26 15 6 5 +21 51 3 Blackburn Rovers 26 14 0 12 0 42 4 Watford 26 11 7 8 +3 40 5 Middlesbrough 26 11 6 9 +8 39 6 Millwall 25 11 6 8 +6 39 7 Luton Town 25 10 9 6 +5 39

Last updated: January 5, 2023

The Championship is a notoriously competitive league and the make-up of the play-off teams is therefore always in flux. This season, Vincent Kompany's Burnley are in the hunt for automatic promotion, along with Sheffield United, with a chasing pack queuing up behind.

Blackburn Rovers, who won the Premier League in 1995 are in the mix along with teams such as Watford, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Millwall and Luton Town. The likes of West Brom, Norwich City and Queen's Park Rangers will also be aiming to land in that zone.

When are the Championship 2023 play-offs?

The 2023 Championship play-offs will take place following the conclusion of the regular season on May 6.

Play-off games usually commence a week after the regular season ends, so the semi-finals are expected to be played on the weekend of May 13/14. The semi-finals are contested over two legs - home and away.

When & where is the Championship 2023 play-off final?

The 2023 Championship play-off final will be played on a date between May 27 and May 29. The game usually has an afternoon kick-off time - 3pm or 4:30pm (BST) - which will be confirmed in advance.

It will be one of a number of play-off finals in the EFL, with promotion deciders to be played in League Two and League One too.

Wembley Stadium traditionally hosts the Championship play-off final and will continue to be the venue in 2023. Boasting a capacity of 90,000, Wembley has attracted sell-out crowds for the Premier League promotion game, with some of England's biggest teams gracing the stage.

Known as 'The Home of Football' in England, Wembley is one of the most iconic football stadiums in the world, playing host to some of the biggest games, including the European Championship and Champions League finals.

Where to watch Championship 2023 play-offs on TV & live stream

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Sky GO U.S. ESPN+ ESPN+

Sky Sports has the broadcasting rights to Football League matches in the United Kingdom (UK) and the Championship play-offs will be shown live on Sky Sports Football/Main Event and available to stream live online using Sky GO. Sky Sports Main Event can be accessed at channel 401 and Sky Sports Football is channel 403.

Streaming service ESPN Plus (ESPN+) will show the Championship play-off semi-finals and final in the United States (U.S). A subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year and can be purchased through the ESPN app or on ESPN.com.

How much is winning the Championship play-offs worth?

Winning the Championship play-offs is initially worth in the region of £100 million ($120m) thanks to the distribution of TV money among Premier League clubs. That figure can double should the newly-promoted team manage to avoid immediate relegation. You will often hear commentators dub the play-off final 'The Richest Game in Football' as a result.

Of course, revenue streams flow quicker for teams in the Premier League, with the allure for potential sponsors and commercial partners growing overnight.

Read more about the financial incentives attached to victory in the Championship play-off final.

Who won the Championship play-offs in 2022?

Nottingham Forest defeated Huddersfield Town in the 2022 Championship play-off final, winning the game 1-0 in front of an 80,000-strong crowd. The victory ensured Forest's return to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

It was a game to forget for Huddersfield's Levi Colwill, whose own-goal was the difference between the sides. Huddersfield felt somewhat aggrieved with the result in light of the fact they had not one, but two penalty claims denied, but Forest held on to claim an historic triumph.

The City Ground outfit subsequently joined Fulham and Bournemouth as one of the three newly-promoted teams in the Premier League for 2022-23.