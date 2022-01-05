The Championship play-offs are among the most exciting - and most lucrative - fixtures in the football world.

With four teams involved and a place in the Premier League at stake, they make for some of the most competitive and intriguing games of the seasons.

Ahead of the 2021-22 edition of the Championship play-offs, GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including the teams involved, fixture dates, how to watch live on TV and more.

What are the Championship play-offs?

The Championship play-offs in England are a series of knockout games used to determine the third and final team to be promoted to the Premier League.

The play-off fixtures are played after the conclusion of the regular Championship season and feature the teams which finish third, fourth, fifth and sixth in the league.

A merit system is used to allocate the semi-final fixtures, with the third-placed team facing off against the sixth-placed team and the team in fourth place playing the team in fifth place.

Traditionally, the Championship play-off semi-finals are two-legged affairs, with the winners advancing to the final.

Which teams have qualified for the Championship play-offs in 2022?

The identities of the teams which have qualified for the 2022 Championship play-offs have not yet been confirmed, but a picture is beginning to emerge, with a number of contenders firmly in the mix.

Championship 2021-22 table

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Bournemouth 25 14 7 4 +21 49 2 Blackburn Rovers 25 13 7 5 +15 46 3 Fulham 23 13 6 4 +32 45 4 West Brom 25 11 9 5 +12 42 5 QPR 24 12 5 7 +7 41 6 Huddersfield 26 11 7 8 +3 40

Last updated: January 5, 2022

A lot of games are still to be played, with Fulham, Bournemouth, Blackburn Rovers and West Brom all battling it out for automatic promotion, but they could still find themselves in the play-off places come May.

Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Nottingham Forest are also there or thereabouts, while Coventry City and Middlesbrough will be pushing to finish as high up the table as possible.

Check out the favourites, contenders and outsiders for promotion from the Championship here.

When are the Championship 2022 play-offs?

The Championship play-offs usually take place approximately a week after the conclusion of the regular season.

In 2021-22, the regular season final day is May 7 or May 8, 2022, meaning the first semi-final games should take place around or after May 15. Last year, by way of comparison, the Championship play-offs began on May 17.

The EFL has confirmed that the 2022 Championship play-off final will take place on May 29, 2022.

When & where is the Championship 2022 play-off final?

The 2022 Championship play-off final will be played on Sunday May 29, 2022.

Wembley Stadium in London will host the game and it is the traditional venue for all EFL play-off deciders, with the League One and League Two play-offs also being played there.

Championship 2022 play-offs TV channel & live stream

Sky Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Championship in the United Kingdom and the 2022 Championship play-off games will be shown live on TV through Sky Sports Football. If you wish to live stream the Championship play-off games in the UK, Sky Go is the network's dedicated service.

UK TV channel UK online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

In the United States, Championship games, including the play-offs, are available to watch on ESPN / BAMTech networks, while ESPN+ is the main online streaming service.

U.S. TV channel U.S. online stream ESPN / BAMTech ESPN+

Who won last year's Championship play-offs?

Brentford won the Championship play-offs in 2021, defeating Swansea City by a score of 2-0 in the final.

Ivan Toney gave Thomas Frank's side an early lead from the penalty spot after just 10 minutes and their advantage was doubled by Emiliano Marcondes 10 minutes later.

Article continues below

Swansea's chances of mounting a comeback were dealt a blow in the second half when Jay Fulton was sent off in the 65th minute and Brentford held on to clinch promotion to the Premier League - a first in the club's history.

The Bees had overcome Bournemouth in the semi-finals, winning 3-2 on aggregate, while Swansea beat Barnsley in the other semi-final.