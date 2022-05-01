'I want to play in the Champions League' - Tottenham's Son sets sights on top four while inching closer to Golden Boot

Son Heung-min is eyeing the Champions League after his two goals helped earn Tottenham victory over Leicester to boost their top-four hopes.

The South Korean also provided the assist for Harry Kane as Antonio Conte’s side won 3-1 to move above rivals Arsenal into fourth ahead of their match against West Ham.

Son’s double also took him to 19 Premier League goals for the season, just three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

What did Son say about Tottenham’s Champions League hopes?

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Son said: "It is always good to win the game that way, three goals in the Premier League is not easy but it was a fantastic performance from the team and we deserved the win.

"It is always important to score as early as possible, especially when you're playing at home. We talked about wanting to score set-pieces and we worked really hard. We practised some situations in training and we are happy to score in that way.

"If we're not scoring goals we are going to struggle and Harry's goal was really important."

What did Son say about rivalling Salah for the Golden Boot?

Liverpool forward Salah still looks on course to win the Golden Boot for Premier League top scorer but Son is well in the hunt after his brace against the Foxes moved him two clear of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Son admits winning the award is a “dream” but his priority remains the team and securing a place in the Champions League next season.

"It's not important for me. Scoring goals is really good but you can't score alone. You need the team,” added the 29-year-old.

“If I get the chances then I will try to score. The Golden Boot is always a dream but the team is most important.

“We want to finish in the Champions League and I want to play in the Champions League."

