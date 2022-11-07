Champions League round of 16 fixtures: When do games take place and who do Liverpool, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea face?

Everything you need to know about the Champions League last 16 including fixture dates and streaming details

The 2022-23 Champions League Round of 16 is all set to rumble in February 2023. The draw took place on November 7, 2022 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The eight group winners were the seeded teams and were paired with the runners-up who were unseeded. There were a couple of restrictions like teams from the same group were drawn against each other, while clubs from the same national association were also barred from facing one another.

We have eight mouthwatering fixtures lined up and the one that definitely stands out is the encounter between PSG and Bayern Munich. GOAL tells you everything that you need to know about the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

When do the Champions League round of 16 games take place?

The Champions League round of 16 matches will be played over two legs, with the first legs set to be held on February 14-15 and February 21-22, while the second is slated to take place on March 7-8 and March 14-15, 2023.

Fixture Date UCL last 16 first leg Feb 14/15 & Feb 21/22 UCL last 16 second leg Mar 7/18 & Mar 14/15

Champions League last 16 draw: Fixtures

Liverpool will take on holders Real Madrid in the last16 of the 2022-23 Champions League, while Chelsea have been paired with Borussia Dortmund. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will play RB Leipzig.

Tottenham's mettle will be tested by defending Serie A champions AC Milan while Lionel Messi's PSG will take on German heavyweights Bayern Munich.

Club Brugge take on Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt face a tough tough nut in Napoli while Simeone Inzaghi's Inter are set to lock horns against Porto.

Fixture 1st leg 2nd leg RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Feb 14/15 or Feb 21/22 Mar 7/8 or Mar 14/15 Club Brugge vs Benfica Feb 14/15 or Feb 21/22 Mar 7/8 or Mar 14/15 Liverpool vs Real Madrid Feb 14/15 or Feb 21/22 Mar 7/8 or Mar 14/15 AC Milan vs Tottenham Feb 14/15 or Feb 21/22 Mar 7/8 or Mar 14/15 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Feb 14/15 or Feb 21/22 Mar 7/8 or Mar 14/15 Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Feb 14/15 or Feb 21/22 Mar 7/8 or Mar 14/15 Inter vs Porto Feb 14/15 or Feb 21/22 Mar 7/8 or Mar 14/15 PSG vs Bayern Munich Feb 14/15 or Feb 21/22 Mar 7/8 or Mar 14/15

Where to watch the Champions League last 16 on TV & how to stream live?

In the United Kingdom, the Champions League can be watched on the BT Sport network.

Whereas in the United States, it can be watched on CBS Sports, Paramount+ and the Televisa Univision network.

In India, the Sony Sports Network hold the broadcasting rights of UEFA Competitions. All matches can be live streamed via SonyLiv.