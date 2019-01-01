Champions League group stage sets new goals record

Europe's premier competition has reached a new high for scoring this season

A new record of 308 goals have been scored during the group stage of the competition in 2019.

The previous record of 306 was beaten courtesy of injury-time goals from and respectively on Wednesday night as both teams wrapped up wins.

ended the group stage scoring the most goals with their return of 24 just one shy of the record set in 2017-18.

The German giants claimed a comfortable 3-1 win over Tottenham in their final group match, having also beaten Spurs 7-2 earlier in their campaign and ended top of Group B, winning all six of their games and boasting an incredible goal difference of +19.

Bayern star Robert Lewandowski ended the group stages with 10 goals to his name, one short of Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 11 goals in a single group stage.

Despite conceding freely against Bayern, ended the group stages with the second best attack with 18 goals and PSG weren't far behind after finding the back of the net 17 times.

were surprisingly small contributors to the new record, netting just nine goals in Group F, but still ended the group stage undefeated.

Defensively, and were the biggest culprits, each conceding 20 goals across their six group games.

Among the highest scoring fixtures this season, drew 4-4 with , Salzburg beat Genk 6-2 wh Real Madrid smashed 6-0.

Pep Guardiola's also continued their goalscoring ways, ending their group stage with a routine 4-1 win over on Wednesday.

That victory saw City bring up 500 goals under Guardiola and the Spanish manager is clearly eager for many more.

"It’s nice – we’ve scored a lot and not conceded so many," he said. "In some games we arrive a lot.

"It’s nice 500 times of joy, these four years together we’ve had fun and an incredible amount of good moments, hopefully we can score 500 more – in two months!"