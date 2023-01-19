Ceuta vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Ceuta against Barca in Copa del Rey on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Spanish Super Cup winners Barcelona are set to face third-tier side Ceuta in a Copa del Rey round of 16 tie at the Alfonso Murube Stadium on Thursday.

Fresh from beating Real Madrid 3-1 to win their first piece of silverware this season, the visitors were made to fight hard for a 4-3 win over Intercity in the round of 32 courtesy of an injury time winner by Ansu Fati as the Blaugrana look to avoid a second successive Copa del Rey round of 16 exit.

The hosts last drew 2-2 with the Blancos' Castilla side but currently sit at the bottom of Group 1 of the Spanish third division league.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Ceuta vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Ceuta vs Barcelona Date: January 19, 2023 Kick-off: 1:30pm ET, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST (Jan 20) Venue: Alfonso Murube Stadium, Ceuta

How to watch Ceuta vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

The Copa del Rey game between Ceuta and Barcelona is not selected for broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK), but fans can follow the updates via Barca's match center.

The game will neither be televised nor streamed in India, too.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Ceuta team news & squad

The only change Ceuta manager Juan Romero may want to adopt from the RM Castilla draw is a bit more cover at the back to prevent the Blaugrana from having a free hand.

Rodri Rios is a booking away from suspension in case of a quarter-final clash for Ceuta, but should start in attack, while Liberto Beltran has left the club to join Alcoyano.

Ceuta possible XI: Montagud; A. Garcia, Lafarge, Gutierrez, Macias; Reina, Lopez; L. Gonzalez, Cuevas, Redondo; Rios

Position Players Goalkeepers Montagud, Romero, Cortes Defenders Barreda, Gallego, Carrasco, Gutierrez, A. Garcia, Alfonso, Telis, Lafarge, Danese Midfielders Castro, Reina, Ahmed, Iglesias, Cesar, Ceuvas, Casais, N. Gonzalez, Lopez Forwards Rios Camacho, Redondo, P. Garcia, L. Gonzalez

Barcelona team news & squad

Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski's La Liga suspensions do not apply here while Xavi will also look to make some other rotations such as starting Inaki Pena in goal while Hector Bellerin and Eric Garcia play alongside in defence.

With Ronald Araujo rested and Memphis Depay likely to be left out amid the latter's possible move away from the club, the likes of Franck Kessie, Sergi Roberto, Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati should start on Thursday.

Barcelona Possible XI: Pena; Bellerin, Garcia, Christensen, Alba; Roberto, Kessie, Torre; Raphinha, Torres, Ansu Fati